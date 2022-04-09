Wigan Athletic boss reacts to victory at Lincoln City

The Latics players came off the field after the 3-1 victory at Lincoln to hear second-placed MK Dons had been held at Wimbledon, and third-placed Rotherham had lost at home to Charlton.

That means Latics are now three points clear of MK and six ahead of Rotherham, with two games in hand on the former.

Skipper Tendayi Darikwa enjoys Latics' third goal

But Richardson was keeping his feet firmly on the ground in the aftermath.

"We won't be getting carried away, that's for you guys," he said.

"All we'll be doing is making sure our consistency and our habits stay the same for the healthy challenges that lie ahead.

"We know what's to come, and from the moment we leave the stadium, all our attention is on the next game, and that's Burton.

"We've still got a number of games left, from which we need to pick up a number of points.

"One thing we've worked so hard to make sure is that we're in control of our own destiny.

"And if we keep controlling what we're doing, and our habits stay the same, then we'll determine our future."

Two goals from Callum Lang and Will Keane's 22nd goal of the campaign were enough to give Latics their first victory at Sincil Bank in more than a quarter of a century.

"Any time of year the results are important, but as you get down to single figure games, you want to win them," Richardson added.

"Performances breed results, and fortunately we got both today.

"You never underestimate Lincoln, they're coached very well, and they've got some very good players.