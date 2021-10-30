Wigan Athletic boss reacts to victory over Burton Albion

James McClean celebrates opening the scoring against Burton

Goals from James McClean and Curtis Tilt - both left-footed rockets out of the top drawer - secured the points for Latics.

The Brewers were unable to muster much in the way of resistance, having been reduced to 10 men inside 15 minutes when Jonny Smith poleaxed Tilt with a dangerously high foot.

Nevertheless, Richardson was delighted to get back to winning ways following the midweek setback against Lincoln.

"I have to give credit to the staff this week as well as the players," he said.

"We were up against a very tough, well-drilled Burton team that started the game ever so well.

"But we gave a very good account of ourselves and it was a very good win for us.

"The two goals were worthy of any level of football, they were that good.

"We know what James is capable of, and Curtis' is an absolute worldie, isn't it?

"But credit to Curtis, and also to Jason Kerr, who've had to wait and bide their time to get a chance.

"They've trained so well, they've shown what good professionals they are, and it's no real surprise when they come in and play like that."

Latics have now won their last 10 matches on a Saturday, since losing at Sunderland on the opening day.

However, their form on a Tuesday night is the exact opposite, with no victories in nine matches.

And with a trip to Fleetwood up next on Tuesday, Richardson has a cunning plan to put things right.

"I think we're going to try to move the Tuesday game to Wednesday!" he laughed.

"On a serious note, we're doing a lot right, I think that makes it 31 points from 15 games, which is a great return.

"But it's also we do recognise where we can do better, and try to improve where we can."