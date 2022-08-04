Wigan Athletic boss ready for ultimate Championship test

Latics make the long trip south to face the promotion favourites, who will be anxious to right the wrongs of last weekend's season-opening defeat at Cardiff.

And the Latics boss is under no illusions as to the size of the task in front of his side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leam Richardson

"If we finish above Norwich, we'll have had a really, really good season - we'll probably be promoted," he acknowledged.

"It's no coincidence Norwich are promotion favourites, given the calibre of player and manager they have.

They have quality throughout the squad, you can't get away from that fact.

"We'll have to maintain our concentration levels for every single minute if we want to give ourselves a chance.

"But at the same time we have to maintain that belief, and respect them in the right way.

"That means respecting ourselves, and putting into place our work ethic and our plans.

"If we can do that, and have a little bit of luck, fingers crossed we'll fall the right side of the result."

As if the trek to Carrow Road wasn't arduous enough, Latics have to contend with the bringing forward of the kick-off time to 12.30pm to accommodate the Sky Sports cameras.

"It's fantastic isn't it, the early kick-off," mused Richardson. "Away at Norwich, seven or eight hours away, it's great for the fans, they'll be made up at having to get out of bed at four in the morning…

"Listen, it's part and parcel of the challenge, and we just have to try and prepare as best we can.

"It'll be great coming home, because we'll all be back earlier than we would normally.

"It is what it is, Sky have chosen the game, and it's fantastic for the club to have that platform to show what we can do."

Latics are hoping to have centre-back Jack Whatmough available for the game.