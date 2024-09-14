Shaun Maloney insisted Wigan Athletic's 4-0 victory at Bristol Rovers had been coming - and that the performance had been no better than in the last league game at Birmingham.

Latics had a fortnight to stew on the stoppage-time defeat at Birmingham - a game which saw them finish with only 10 men - because of the international break.

But they picked up where they'd left off in terms of performance levels, only this time adding the goals their efforts had warranted.

Thelo Aasgaard wheels away in delight after scoring Latics' third goal at Bristol Rovers

Joe Hugill twice netted from close range in the first half after Rovers were unable to clear Wigan corners, with Jensen Weir also coming close to marking his second 'debut' for the club with a maiden goal.

However, it mattered not as second-half goals from Thelo Aasgaard and Luke Chambers have the scoreline more of a realistic look based on the 90 minutes.

"I'm obviously really happy with the performance, and also the result," said Maloney. "We were really really good, and what I Ioved most is the players' mentality.

"I'm so proud of all the players and also the staff, it was a great day.

"If I'm going to be picky - and I have to be respectful to the opponent, and the manager who I really like - we could have scored more goals in the first half, I thought we were that good.

"But I'm being picky and, to come to a place like this and win 4-0, I can't really ask for anything more."

Maloney was asked what had suddenly allowed his side to 'click'.

He replied: "This is the thing, I wouldn't say there's been loads of change to what we've come up with this season.

"That was the same level of performance as we produced at Birmingham, and for some of the game against Charlton.

"I'd say the biggest change was actually the mentality of the group.

"What you saw against Reading and Morecambe, in terms of mentality and culture of the group, it was negative,

"Against Birmingham and Bristol Rovers, I saw a steely determination and desire not to get beat, not to concede a goal or even a chance.

"I know how good our players are, and how good we can be as a group.

"We saw both sides of that here, and when we do that we look a really good side."

He also deflected praise for Hugill's two goals to assistant boss Max Rogers and first-team coach Tom Huddlestone.

"Look, I'd really like to take all the credit for the first two goals, and the set-pieces they came from," he added.

"But all that comes from Max and Tom on the training ground, they do all the work and they can be very proud to see it come off like that.

"We need to be a threat from set-pieces, and they take all of the credit for that."

At the other end, Sam Tickle barely had a meaningful touch of the ball, on a ground where he conceded four goals in a 4-1 thrashing one year ago next week.