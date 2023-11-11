Wigan Athletic boss reflects on 'positive result' despite below-par display

Shaun Maloney felt like the point at Cheltenham Town was 'a positive result' for a Wigan Athletic side that was collectively and individually under-par.

Latics couldn't have made a better start, with Jordan Jones' cross being turned into his own net by Lewis Freestone inside six minutes.

And it could have been so different had Martial Godo's shot six minutes later found the net and not rebounded against a post.

After that, it was pretty much all Cheltenham, with the home side levelling just after the half-hour mark from the penalty spot.

Baba Adeeko's attempted challenge for the ball saw Will Goodwin, and Liam Sercombe drilled the spot-kick down the middle of the goal.

Goodwin then hit a post at the beginning of the second period as Latics hung on, before the visitors were awarded a penalty of their own just after the hour mark.

Godo was tripped in the box by Freestone, only for Stephen Humphrys' weak effort from 12 yards to be easily pouched by Luke Southwood.

In the end, Latics were happy to hold on for a point that extends their recent unbeaten record.

"In the end, it felt like a positive result for us," said the Latics boss.

"The territory was all with them, they were constantly in our box, and it's probably a point gained.

"It was a similar feeling to the games against Stevenage and Burton, although I thought we showed a little but better mindset when we didn't have the ball, and defending that long ball.

"What we have to do better in games like that, is finding a way of doing more with the ball."

Maloney acknowledged his side were left to rue not making the most of their early dominance - as well as their second-half penalty.,

"The first 20 minutes was very good, and if we'd have been more clinical with the chances, maybe the game might have felt different," he added.

"As soon as the penalty went in for them, they went man for man, and at that point it became a big battle.

"We still tried to play, although we struggled to play through their pressure, and it felt like constantly we were in our own half, and our own box.

"I think when you miss penalties, and they affect the score in a game…