The 30-year-old striker has experienced, In Maloney's words last week 'a unique last 18 months'.

After enjoying a flying start to his Latics following his arrival from Sunderland in the summer of 2021, Wyke suffered a cardiac arrest in November of that year during training at Christopher Park - which almost cost him his life.

Having been brought back by then-boss Leam Richardson and club doctor Jonathan Tobin, Wyke was sidelined for nine long months before returning at Birmingham at the beginning of this season.

He's been restricted to only 17 appearances this term - nine of them starts - with only three coming since mid-November.

Wyke has been 'unavailable for selection' in recent weeks, and Maloney provided an update on the situation during his media duties ahead of Saturday's visit of Millwall.

"Charlie was in today, training in the gym, but he's still unavailable for selection," he said.

"It's a really difficult situation, where we're really trying to help Charlie get back to that form he had previously.

"When he's at that level, he's a threat in any league.

"I know he was fantastic in League One, but my opinion is, when he is at his very best, he can definitely do it in the Championship.

"We have to do everything we can to help him get back to his best level, and I'm just happy to see him in, doing his work.

"On a personal level, I like him a lot, and he remains a big part of the group.

"The more that he is here, and involved, the better.

"If we could get him back to the Charlie we all know he's capable of, that would be an amazing outcome."

Maloney will definitely have centre-back Charlie Hughes available for the win-or-bust clash with the Lions, while goalkeeper Ben Amos is also on the road to recovery.

"Charlie will be fit, he'll be in the squad, he trained on Thursday," added the Latics boss.

"I'll give Ben til the very last moment, to make himself available.

"Having said that, I thought Jamie Jones was very good the other night.

"I thought the defensive line, with two 'sixes' in front of him, made his job easier.