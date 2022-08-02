Wigan Athletic boss reiterates transfer desire

The Latics squad that kicked-off the campaign against Preston on Saturday didn't contain a single new player from last season's League One title triumph.

Ryan Nyambe, the solitary summer signing, is still not fully match fit after joining a fortnight ago.

With Gavin Massey, Kell Watts, Tom Bayliss and Glen Rea having moved on or returned to loan clubs over the summer – and Jordan Jones recently joining Kilmarnock on a season-on arrangement - Latics are effectively four bodies down on last term.

Richardson could well have done without Jack Whatmough pulling up lame in the first half against North End, leaving him with only two recognised senior centre-backs - Curtis Tilt and Jason Kerr.

And the Latics boss is under no illusion as to the situation, with less than a month now to go before the transfer deadline.

"I think we've got to add to the squad," he said.

"The challenge in the Championship, it's certainly - in my opinion - one of most competitive leagues in the world.

"To go in there, you have to have healthy numbers, and a good quality of player, if you want to make those kinds of steps forward.

"And everyone at the football club will be desperately trying to make those steps forward as much as we can."

Latics were the busiest club in the country this time last year, with virtually a new squad put together in the aftermath of administration and the takeover by Phoenix 2021 Limited.

This time was only ever going to be evaluation rather than revolution, but the manager is more than aware the clock is ticking.

"The transfer market is important for everybody, isn't it?" he acknowledged.

"Coming up from League One, and I've been in the Championship before, I know what challenges are around the corner.

"I know what it takes to build a healthy squad, and the ownership group we have wants to progress.