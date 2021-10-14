Wigan Athletic boss remembers 'fond memories' at Bolton
Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson admits he has extra reason to look forward to this weekend's trip to Bolton - having created some 'fond memories' there.
Richardson’s three-year spell as a Bolton player between 2000 and 2003 - which included winning promotion to the top flight in his fist campaign - also adds spice to what is sure to be a fantastic occasion.
“I’ve got really fond memories of my time there,” the Latics acknowledged.
“I was still in the infancy of my career, but I was lucky enough to work with some absolutely fantastic people, staff and players.
“We had a really strong dressing room there under Sam Allardyce and Phil Brown.
"And I made some really good friends with the Scandinavian lads, as well as Kevin Nolan, Michael Ricketts, Nicky Hunt, etc.
“I was fortunate enough to play however small a role in the success we had there in getting promoted to the Premier League.
"It was a great time in my career.”
Richardson moved on to Blackpool and then Accrington, with whom he finished his career in 2013 before embarking on a career in management.
