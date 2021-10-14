Wigan Athletic boss remembers 'fond memories' at Bolton

Leam Richardson after the Carabao Cup victory over Bolton earlier this season

Richardson’s three-year spell as a Bolton player between 2000 and 2003 - which included winning promotion to the top flight in his fist campaign - also adds spice to what is sure to be a fantastic occasion.

“I’ve got really fond memories of my time there,” the Latics acknowledged.

“I was still in the infancy of my career, but I was lucky enough to work with some absolutely fantastic people, staff and players.

“We had a really strong dressing room there under Sam Allardyce and Phil Brown.

"And I made some really good friends with the Scandinavian lads, as well as Kevin Nolan, Michael Ricketts, Nicky Hunt, etc.

“I was fortunate enough to play however small a role in the success we had there in getting promoted to the Premier League.

"It was a great time in my career.”

Richardson moved on to Blackpool and then Accrington, with whom he finished his career in 2013 before embarking on a career in management.