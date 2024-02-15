Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morrison, signed last summer on loan from Bayern Munich, was a virtual ever present in the first half of the campaign alongside Charlie Hughes.

But following last month's capture of the vastly experienced Goode on loan from Brentford, the Scotland Under-21 man has been conspicuous by his absence.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Maloney has explained the situation with Liam Morrison, who has slipped down the pecking order following the arrival of Charlie Goode

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Liam's fully fit, he's training, that's been a tactical decision with him," confirmed Maloney. "But he'll get his chance again.

"Obviously we've got Jason Kerr back, and he's come back in an even better place and a condition than I thought he would.

"We've also signed Charlie Goode, who is a very different type to Liam - similar to Jason - who has added that bit of experience I felt we needed.

"Bringing in Luke Chambers in January...to have a 21-year-old goalkeeper (Sam Tickle), and three centre-backs who are 20 (Hughes), 20 (Morrison) and 19 (Chambers) in the back four, is a big ask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I really feel Charlie Goode and Jason will make Charlie Hughes and Liam even better.

"We've also got Kell Watts in there, and he's training well, he's a brilliant professional, a good person.

"That's exactly what we need, that competition for places, and it gives us plenty of options in that department."

Maloney also revealed some early team news ahead of Saturday's trip to Shrewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Liam Shaw is going to be out for a little while longer," he said. "Stephen Humphrys trained on Thursday and we'll make a decision on Friday if he's in the squad.

"Tom Pearce is training every day, and I'd love him to play some minutes for the reserves at the right time.

"That might happen next week, or he might even be with the first team.

"Obviously we've got Luke Chambers in a very similar position, and there's going to be a big fight for that spot - and that's the way it should be."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics go into the game two points and five places ahead of the Shrews, who lost 2-0 at the DW back in October after Chey Dunkley was sent off very early on.

"Watching them this week, they're very organised defensively, they'll hurt you on counter attacks, and they can also play in behind," added the Latics boss.

"For every minute of this game, we're going to have to be ready for that ball in behind our defensive line, because they're good at it.

"There’s a deep motivation in our group to make the supporters happy, while achieving certain goals for the club and the staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really appreciated their efforts at Oxford in midweek, I know it was really difficult because of the trains, but the way they clapped the players at the end was quite special really.