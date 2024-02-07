Thelo Aasgaard is enjoying the best goalscoring form of his career

The Norway Under-21 international took his goalscoring tally for the season to seven at the weekend - and four in his last four outings in the victory at Peterborough.

It would have been even more had the dubious goals panel not taken off his second 'goal', which they awarded to Latics skipper Josh Magennis.

Boss Maloney, however, believes there will be many more goals to come from a player who was head and shoulders above every other player on the park - including those of their high-flying opponents.

"It was a difficult game at Peterborough for all the technical players, because of the pitch," said Maloney. "I know every groundsman up and down the country has a difficult job, but that was a tough surface to play on.

"Thelo looked like a man out there, though, and I thought his overall performance was brilliant.

"He's such a talent in that '10' position...I'll never revolve a team around one player, but the way we play we have to try to get him in certain positions as much as we possibly can."

Maloney showed his faith in Aasgaard at the beginning of the campaign by awarding him the coveted No.10 shirt, as well as a new long-term contract.

And the Scot has lifted the lid on a chat the pair had which has helped Aasgaard to produce his best form on a more regular basis.

"We've had to work on a lot...we got beat at Blackpool last year, he started, and I remember having a chat with him after that game," Maloney added.

"He's so talented, so creative, one of the smartest players in the group...but I told him he needs to give himself a chance to score more.

"He missed a big header recently against Reading I think, but I'm seeing a big improvement in him getting into areas like that.