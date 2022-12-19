Because with three games to cram in - and nine precious points up for grabs - before the window opens - his only thoughts surround matters on the field

"To be honest, at the moment, I'm only focusing on the team I have right now," he said.

"I have only been here for a short time, I need to assess the players I have here before I think about anything else.

Kolo Toure could be a busy man in the January transfer window

"I need to see who can bring what, who can help us to win games, and for me that's the only thing that matters right now."

Latics will spend this weekend preparing for Monday night's televised visit of high-flying Sheffield United.

The Blades will provide an acid test of Toure's 'Tics, but the Ivorian is thinking only positive thoughts.

We want to win every game, that's it," he said. "We know we'll be playing against - at the moment - the second best team in the Championship.

"But we are really confident, we know what we can do, and we just have to keep working hard."

It will be Toure's first home game in charge since taking over from Leam Richardson at the end of last month.

"That will be fantastic, I can't wait for that," he added.

"Playing at home is always special, and we will be trying to create the best atmosphere possible at home.

"We are looking to play very intense football, be proactive in our game, fight for every single ball, be competitive, and look for the players to give their best for the 90 minutes.

"Every day we train with a high intensity, and I've been very pleased with the attitude and the application so far."

Top of Toure’s wishlist is likely to be another central defender, with Jason Kerr having been ruled out for the campaign with a serious knee injury.