Wigan Athletic boss reveals midfielder injury caused rethink

Shaun Maloney has revealed midfielder Matt Smith missed his first league game for Wigan Athletic against Portsmouth due to injury.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Sep 2023, 19:05 BST- 1 min read
The summer signing from Arsenal was a surprise absentee from the starting XI when the team sheets were handed in at 2pm.

It was one of four changes, with Liam Morrison also left out of the squad, and Sean Clare and Callum Lang dropping to the bench.

Matt Smith lost his 100 per cent appearance record at the weekend due to injuryMatt Smith lost his 100 per cent appearance record at the weekend due to injury
In came Kell Watts, Steven Sessegnon, Scott Smith and Stephen Humphrys for the clash against the league leaders, who ran out 2-1 winners.

And the Latics boss explained the decision making after the game.

"Matt Smith was injured, that's why he didn't play," he said.

"He wasn't on form, he's been struggling with an abdomen injury, which he's had for two or three weeks.

"If you really watched his performance, it had started to drop slightly, so I had to make that decision.

"He was injury based, but the others were more football decisions."

