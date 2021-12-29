Wigan Athletic boss reveals transfer window plans

Leam Richardson

Latics are once again expected to be one of the busier clubs in the window, as they look to strengthen all areas of the squad.

With an already hectic fixture list seemingly being further complicated every week, Richardson is well aware of the need for reinforcements to support the existing players at the club.

“You’re always conscious of the fixture list in the New Year because of various reasons,” he told Wigan Today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously everybody wants a cup run, but that comes with cancelling scheduled league games and rearranging them.

“Everybody wants international players at their club, but in League One you don’t get the breaks, so that comes with scuppering the ability to play other games.

“It’s hugely demanding, and it is something you have to be mindful of – in the training, the regeneration and the squad depth.

“It’s supposedly well documented that in some quarters we have a plethora of riches and players.

“I think the more sane ones will know we haven’t spent millions of pounds, and we have been really stringent in going for experienced free agents.

“You look at our numbers and it is something we want to increase over the next few weeks, in order to be competitive in every game.

“That’s our sole focus, our sole aim and our sole direction. It’s for others to make things of make believe stuff.”

Latics are already two matches behind most of League One, with further fixture switches inevitable due to various factors – before even considering Covid.

“Once the window closes, we’ve got some very important games, in a number of competitions, and a number of extra ones to fit in,” Richardson added.

“We want to be able to peak every three days, for most of the rest of the season, and to do that we’ll need the right numbers in the squad.

“January is renowned for being a tough window. Unlike the summer, there’s no free agents, you’re generally dealing with loans, with the odd purchase.

“At whatever football club you’re at, you’ll have in mind what you deem as success, and you have to recruit within that. Discussions have obviously been taking place within our football club for a number of weeks now.

“The goal is always to come out of every window stronger than when you went in. And if we’re going to get to the position in the football pyramid where we’re aiming – and that’s me, the chairman, the chief executive, the board – we need to strengthen accordingly.”