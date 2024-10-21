Wigan Athletic boss rues touchline ban - and injury news ahead of Mansfield Town
Maloney was shown the yellow card at the Abbey Stadium, which triggered a one-game suspension for Tuesday night's visit of Mansfield Town.
However, he revealed it wasn't because he had an issue with referee Ruebyn Ricardo and his team of officials.
"It wasn't actually an issue with the officials, I thought the officials were fine," he said. "I think it's just when you're 2-0 down, and you're desperately trying to get into the game as quickly as you can.
"This one was something between the two benches, and I have to show that level of fight that will hopefully spark something on the field. But that's three yellows this season, and I definitely got that wrong on Saturday."
The defeat at Cambridge came at a cost, with midfielder Jensen Weir leaving the stadium in a protective boot.
And with on-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers, and wing twins Jonny Smith and Callum McManaman missing the game through injury, Maloney is again having to rely on his medical staff.
"Jensen went over on his ankle, and we put him in a protective boot straight away," added the Latics boss. "He'll definitely be missing on Tuesday which is obviously another blow.
"Luke is struggling with a shoulder/back injury, which saw him come back from international duty with England.
"Jonny and Cal Mac were both muscle injuries that were flagged up very late. And probably all the players who missed out through injury will be out on Tuesday as well, which is disappointing because we need these guys.
"In fairness to those three, if they had been available on Saturday, the mentality they bring, the difference would have been big...just for the mentality.
"I highlight Cal Mac, but the mentality he brings, it's absolutely infectious, and he lifts the rest of the team to greater efforts."
Baba Adeeko also missed the trip to Cambridge, but that was only as a precaution after being away with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s, and Maloney confirmed he would return against Mansfield.
