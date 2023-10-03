News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic boss rues 'two moments in the game' that cost his side at Burton Albion

Shaun Maloney insisted Wigan Athletic paid a high price for 'two mistakes (that) cost us' in the 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 22:47 BST- 2 min read
Latics had led 1-0 at the interval thanks to a Charlie Hughes volley moments before the half-time whistle, after Callum McManaman had sent another shot inches past the post.

But Joe Powell levelled with a superb strike from distance midway through the second period.

Shaun Maloney felt Latics were unlucky to finish on the wrong side of the result at BurtonShaun Maloney felt Latics were unlucky to finish on the wrong side of the result at Burton
And Maloney's men slipped to a fifth defeat in their last six matches when Powell converted a late penalty, after Kell Watts was adjudged to have handled the ball from a Burton cross.

"I knew what kind of match it was going to be, it was never going to be an open, free-flowing game," assessed the Latics boss.

"Coming to a stadium like this, it was a real battle, but the performance was good today.

"Two moments in the game, two mistakes, cost us, but that's the level we're at.

"I can't be too critical, because the players have given me a performance that I wanted.

"At 1-0 up, I felt very comfortable.

"Maybe we didn't quite get what we deserved, a draw maybe..."

Latics slipped to second bottom in the League One table ahead of Saturday's trip to high-flying Stevenage Borough.

And having fought their way back from an eight-point deduction ahead of schedule, Maloney reiterated his belief that the mental barrier of the punishment is still affecting the club.

"These results feel a little bit more because of the position in the table," he said.

"But it's okay, it's what we signed up for, and we'll go down this path.

"It's another sore one but we go again on Saturday."

Referee Sunny Singh Gill was surrounded by a number of Latics players after awarding the Brewers the match winning penalty.

Despite his side being denied a stonewall penalty against Portsmouth last Saturday, Maloney refused to use the incident as an excuse.

"I have no complaints about the penalty," he added.

"I said at the weekend I thought the official got that one wrong.

"But I don't like criticising referees, and I had no issue with his decision."

Related topics:Kell WattsLeague One