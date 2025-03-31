Ryan Lowe will lock horns with best pal Steven Schumacher when Latics host Bolton on Tuesday

Ryan Lowe admits he can't wait to get stuck into his first derby day as Wigan Athletic head coach - with the added spice of best pal Steven Schumacher being in charge of Bolton Wanderers.

The duo enjoyed success at both Bury and Plymouth Argyle, delivering promotions to League One.

After Lowe was headhunted by Preston North End, Schumacher remained at Plymouth, and guided them into the Championship two seasons ago.

Fate has brought both back together in the north west, adding further flavour to an always fascinating fixture.

But will the fact they both know each other inside out mean a game of cat and mouse on Tuesday evening at the Brick Community Stadium?

"It'll probably be 0-0, won't it?" laughed Lowe. "Look, of course we know how the other works, we're the best of mates and we worked as a management team for three-and-a-half years.

"Up until we both got our current jobs, we were still knocking things off each other, which we won't be doing as much from now on.

"We've met twice as managers, he's won one and I've won one, this will be the third time. But as long as we're both in management, we're probably going to be crossing paths many more times.

"You can overthink these things, or you'd be here all day, coming up with different things. At the end of the day, it's just 11 players going up against 11 players and doing what they think will serve them best.

"We can't afford to overthink things, because then you're in danger of questioning what you believe in. The lads know what's expected of them and we just need to focus on what we do and not worry about them.

"He's obviously changed shape a few times and played with a back four, whereas I've predominantly stuck with a back three. As far as Tuesday goes, I know he'll go for it, and he'll know I'll go for it, because I think we're both brave coaches in that respect."

Lowe says he wants Latics to balance the fact it's the biggest game on the fixture list, with the need to play the game and not the occasion.

"I'm obviously aware of the rivalry that exists in this area, and these are the games you want to play in," he said. "I've said to the players...I want them to have fire in their bellies, but also play with cool heads as well.

"All that matters is what happens on the pitch, the off-field stuff will take care of itself. Bragging rights are up for grabs, and that's what we want."

Lowe is also not reading too much into Bolton coming into the game on the back of three defeats on the spin.

"They've got a lot of good players, we know where they are in terms of budget, and they've just missed out over the last few years," he said.

"Obviously Schuey's gone in there to try to get them out of the division...and I know all about him and what he's about. Are they a wounded animal at the moment? I suppose you can call it that when you're losing games of football, and I know Schuey won't like the fact they've lost their last three matches. We just have to take care of our own business."

Latics are aiming to extend an impressive record in the fixture, with Bolton's last win coming in January 2015.

"I'm aware of that, and our fans will be looking at that as a big, big positive," added Lowe. "But ultimately - and I don't mean this the wrong way - that was then and this is now.

"There's two different managers in the dug-out from even the last game, and it'll probably look a little bit different as a result of that. But Wigan Athletic have a great record in this fixture and long may that continue."