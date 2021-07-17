Wigan Athletic boss satisfied with opening hit-out

Gwion Edwards scored Latics' first goal of pre-season inside eight minutes at Oldham

Not only did 22 players get much-needed match minutes under their belts, Latics - the Wigan branch - also recorded victory by the odd goal in three.

Gwion Edwards marked his debut with the opening goal after good work from Stepen Humphrys, who then played a major role in No.2 for Callum Lang on 14 minutes.

Hallam Hope pulled one back for Oldham on the half-hour mark, before the second half petered out into a non-even due to the number of substitutions.

Nevertheless, Richardson was happy with what he saw.

"We obviously had a few lads playing together for the first time, and you could see them starting to form some understanding out there," he said.

"The conditions were obviously very warm, but it was a great run-out and another important part of our preparation for the new season."

Latics fielded three unnamed trialists during the 90 minutes, but Richardson naturally wasn't keen to go into details.

"We'll keep our cards close to our chest on that one," he said.

He did, however, address the situation regarding James Carragher, the out-of-contract centre-back who has yet to sign the new deal offered to him last month - but who played the second half alongside fellow Academy graduate Adam Long.

"It's an ongoing process, but as far as I'm concerned while he's here he's a Wigan player," said Richardson.

"He'll be the first to admit he's still got a lot to learn, but he's developed well during the four years he's been here.

"And the biggest compliment you can pay him is he didn't look out of place in the side."