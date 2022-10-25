Leam Richardson, with Latics chief executive Mal Brannigan and club owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi

A report in the Daily Mail on Tuesday evening claimed the wages had again not been paid on time.

The wages for May and June had previously been paid late, with Latics chief executive Mal Brannigan issuing a statement via Wigan Today to explain the situation.

A technical issue processing the payments from the club’s parent company, before hitting the club’s account, was blamed for the June delay.

The previous month’s pay had been delayed by a similar, but unrelated, issue around the Jubilee weekend.

“We are really sorry that the staff did not receive their salaries as scheduled," said Brannigan.

“I am really mindful of this club’s recent past, so we felt it was important we addressed the issue publicly to avoid unnecessary speculation and alarm.

“The payments processes have been changed, so this will not occur again.

"The club has offered to assist any staff who have suffered immediate hardship as a result of the delay.

"The financial health of the club is strong and stable.”

However, alarm bells will be ringing after the situation has seemingly happened again.

The Daily Mail article also claims 'third parties have been approached and asked to find potential buyers' for the club, with a figure of £15million quoted.

The club has been contacted for comment, with the supporters desperate for answers and reassurances.

But Wigan Today understands from a cast-iron source the situation has now been resolved and the wages have been paid.

In the meantime, though, chairman Talal Al Hammad took to social media to announce Richardson had agreed a long-term extension to his contract.

Alongside a picture of Richardson and Brannigan seemingly in the office of owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi, the chairman tweeted: "Reunited but in Bahrain this time!

"It’s great to have you here and we are optimistically looking forward to the rest of the season.

"We are also extremely delighted to announce the renewal of Leam Richardson’s contract for the next three years."