Maloney was back at Christopher Park on Thursday morning for the first day of pre-season training.

He was at the DW first thing - along with Gregor Rioch - to host a business breakfast to coincide with the release of the fixtures for 2023/24 at 9am.

Shaun Maloney (far right) is closing in on his first two signings of the summer

And Maloney revealed his squad revamp is well under way.

"We hope there'll be one in today, and also one in early next week," said Maloney, who has also sanctioned the departure of winger Anthony Scully to Portsmouth and midfielder Tom Naylor to Chesterfield in recent days.

The Scot, however, played down the suggestion he is under pressure to get players out to reduce the wage bill.

"I wouldn't say that is a priority," he said. "But there are people who are here who don't want to be here at the football club.

"Anyone who wants to be at another football club, that's obviously a situation that has to be resolved.

"But that's pretty normal, that was always going to happen this summer, players come and go.

"The squad will change, but there will also be a lot of players from last season's squad that I want to stay."

Maloney also spoke on the decision to allow Scully and Naylor to leave.

"Anthony left for Portsmouth, that was done early, and Tom really wanted to move nearer to his family (in Derbyshire), added the Latics chief.

"I only worked with Tom for three months, but I really liked him as a person...really liked him.

"But he's a family man, with two young kids, and I had to allow him that opportunity."