The forward’s recent booking at Rotherham, for flicking the ball away after the whistle had gone, was his ninth of the campaign - one short of a two-match ban.

Richardson is well aware most of Lang’s cautions this term have been in the ‘unnecessary’ category.

Leam Richardson

But he says the issue is just as much a test for him as the Academy graduate.

“When - and I say when, not if - Callum plays at a higher level, it will be something he needs to look at,” said the Latics boss.

“He’s still a young lad learning his trade, he’s been out on loan a few times and he’s now in a challenging environment in a side going for promotion.

“It’s my job and my challenge to educate and support him through that, and to decide when he needs a stern word - in a constructive manner - or an arm round the shoulder.

“If that doesn’t happen, and it doesn’t improve, then I’ve let him down as a manager.

“I’ll certainly take as much of the heat on that one as I can, and we’ll all be trying to help him become better with his decisions on the field.”

Max Power’s booking against Fleetwood in midweek also took him to nine for the campaign.