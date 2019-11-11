Wigan Athletic boss understands 'little bit of anger inside the stadium'

Paul Cook admits he ‘fully understands’ those Wigan Athletic supporters who chose to vent their displeasure during Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Brentford.

Latics served up their worst performance of the season and were well beaten at the DW Stadium by a buzzing Bees outfit.

To compound the misery, Cedric Kipre was sent off 20 minutes from time for a second booking, and Latics ended the game with nine men after Joe Gelhardt was stretchered off in stoppage-time following a bang to the head.

A section of the home support made their feelings known at half-time and full-time – which Cook admits is part of the game.

“There’s a little bit of anger inside the stadium among the Wigan fans, and I fully understand that,” the Latics boss acknowledged.

“If people think that, in this division, we’re just going to walk over and steamroll the opposition, they’re very, very, very, very far from the truth.

“But if that’s the opinion of some, they’re allowed it.

"That’s football today, and I’ve got no problems with it.”

The result means Latics signed off for the final international break of 2019 with 15 points on the board from their 16 matches played, to lie two points above the drop zone.

“Last year’s record is what it is, we stayed in this division with 52 points,” Cook added.

“This year, people are probably expecting us to move on and probably get even more points.

"But each time this club’s been in this league prior to last year, they found it tough and got relegated.

“The reality is this is a tough division for us, and this is certainly one of the poorest days we’ve had.”