Wigan Athletic boss: 'We are in some strong talks with a few players'

Paul Cook is the first to admit ‘it’s quite obvious’ Wigan Athletic need to strengthen their squad – with just three weeks to go until the big kick-off.

But the gaffer has reassured fans the club remains in ‘strong talks’ with a number of targets, which he hopes will lead to a successful resolution.

“At the moment, we’re in a position where it’s quite obvious we are looking to strengthen – we need to strengthen,” he told the Wigan Post.

“It’s so hard this time of year for managers and fans, because you want to be able to report good news.

“But you also don’t want to talk about things that might not materialise.

“We’re working really hard behind the scenes, everyone’s doing the best they can, to try to bring some more players in.

“But it’s just a waiting game that has to be played – both in terms of loan signings and also permanent deals.

“All we can do in the meantime is ensure the players here are doing the right things on the pitch.

“Off the pitch, I can promise the fans we are doing everything we can to do our bit.

“Obviously, as the clock counts down, the need to sign players becomes more and more important.

“We’re all in the same boat, we all want the same thing – so let’s keep watching and waiting and hopefully there’s some good news round the corner.”

Another rumoured target slipped away yesterday, with Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell joining Championship rivals Derby County on a season-long loan.

Latics remain hopeful of landing Dowell’s Toffees team-mate Antonee Robinson – who enjoyed a successful season on loan with Latics last term – on a permanent basis.

And Cook insists the club is doing everything possible to get a number of deals over the line.

“Everyone connected with the club wants players to arrive – no-one more than myself,” he added.

“The fans are quite naturally doing what all fans do at this time of year – watching, waiting, hoping for something to happen.

“All I can say is we are doing our very best to deliver those players for them.

"I do know we are in some strong talks with a few players at the minute.

"Hopefully that will come to fruition very soon.”

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall remains the only addition so far this summer.