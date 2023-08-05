Wigan Athletic celebrate 'significant' deal on eve of League One kick-off

The globally recognised paper-based packaging company has committed to a three-year deal with Latics, continuing a partnership going back to 2019/20, when they were back of shirt sponsors.

To kick off the partnership, the front of shirt sponsor spot has been donated to national mental health charity Mind for Latics’ first two fixtures of the season against Derby County and Wrexham.

Latics are celebrating a 'significant' front of short sponsor deal with Smurfit Kappa

The Smurfit Kappa logo will make its debut during the first home game of the season Northampton Town next Saturday, August 12.

Latics director Ben Goodburn said: “We’re naturally delighted that one of the most respected companies in the FTSE 100 has chosen to invest in its relationship with Wigan Athletic in this way.

"This is a significant deal for the club and one that recognises the strength and power of the Wigan community.

"As a club, we are also passionate about mental health and we look forward to partnering with Mind on wider community initiatives.”

Eddie Fellows, chief executive officer of Smurfit Kappa, UK & Ireland said: “We are delighted about our new multi-year partnership with Wigan Athletic and are proud to feature on the front of Latics’ shirts for the next three years.

“Given their roots in the local community and the new ownership structure, we believe in and support their project.

"It is an exciting time for the football club, and we wish them all the best in the upcoming season.”

Dr Sarah Hughes, chief executive of Mind, added: "Like football, life can have its ups and downs.

"And there are times when everyone needs somewhere to turn to when they feel they can't cope.

"Every year, one in four of us will experience a mental health problem and that’s where Mind comes in – to make sure that there’s always somewhere to turn to for support.

"We're delighted that Mind has been chosen to appear on the front of Latics’ shirts for the first two matches of the 2023/24 season.

"From our work in partnership with the EFL, we know how powerful a platform football can be to raise awareness and change minds around mental health.

“We hope that the increased visibility Mind gets from being on the Latics' kit can spark conversations around mental health and encourage anyone who needs our support to take that first step.

"We look forward to working with the club to ramp up the fight for mental health at a time when people need Mind’s support more than ever."

Latics have also announced Bullen Plant Hire has become the club’s official shorts sponsor.

The Wigan-based company’s brand will again proudly feature on the back of all Latics’ first-team shorts, having previously sponsored the club’s back of shorts in the 2019/20 season.

Latics head of commercial Greg Coar said: “We are really pleased that Bullen Plant Hire have agreed to sponsor our first-team shorts for the 2023/24 season.

"They are a Wigan-based company who have supported the club for a number of years, having previously sponsored the shorts in 2019/20.

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Bullen Plant Hire and look forward to seeing their logo on the shorts for the forthcoming campaign, starting with Saturday’s game against Derby County at Pride Park.”

Graham Bullen, director of Bullen Plant Hire, added: “Bullen Plant Hire are proud to support the new ownership, management team, and players with our sponsorship of the back of shorts for the 2023/24 season.

“We are looking forward to seeing our logo on the first team playing kit once again, and we wish the team every success this season.”