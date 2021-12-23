Wigan Athletic CEO hopeful festive period won't be a wash-out

The DW Stadium

Latics reluctantly had to ask for the Crewe game to be postponed due to several Covid cases 'and other injuries' within the squad.

"Latics initially tested their players and staff in the days following Saturday’s win at Oxford United, when early positive tests were identified," read a club statement.

"Unfortunately, further cases have been detected as the week has progressed, and with further injuries in Latics’ squad, we have had no choice but to request a postponement of the match."

Fans have immediately begun to speculate whether the rest of the festive programme - Wednesday's trip to Fleetwood and the New Year's Day visit of Accrington - may also be at risk.

But Brannigan is remaining cautiously optimistic at this stage.

“We’re really disappointed to have to postpone the match, especially for what was another sell-out away following," he said.

“We have been working under Red training ground protocols for over a week and have been trying to mitigate against the risk of the spread of the virus, though we – like many other clubs at the current time – have succumbed to an outbreak.

“Unfortunately, we cannot fulfil the fixture within the criteria set out by the EFL and we had to inform the League and Crewe Alexandra at the earliest opportunity, today (Thursday).

“As a club, we will continue to implement mitigation protocols at our training ground and facilities in line with government and EFL guidance.

“Currently, we expect to be able to facilitate our fixture with Fleetwood Town on Wednesday, December 29.”

Match tickets will be eligible for the rearranged fixture at the Mornflake Stadium in 2022.

Details of the rearranged date and kick-off time will be confirmed in due course.

Refunds will be available from the DW Stadium Ticket Office from 9am on Wednesday, December 29.

Tickets must be returned for refunds to be processed, so refunds will be available in person only or via post, including the ticket to be refunded.