Wigan Athletic CEO outlines plans to improve DW atmosphere

Latics host Cardiff City this weekend looking for their first win on home soil this term.

On the road is a different story, however, with Latics boasting the best away record in the Championship – largely as a result of their huge followings on the road.

Laics chief executive Mal Brannigan

And CEO Brannigan admits he’s desperate to translate the wall of noise created by Latics’ away fans back at the DW.

"I think now we've been here for a while, we've started to understand the club and where the whole match-day experience needs to get to,” he said.

"We know there is growth within the football club and within the fanbase, but it will take time.

"There are no quick fixes, but I do think we all recognise the need to improve the atmosphere within the stadium.

"I'd like to sit down with a number of the supporter groups that would be reflective of the stands around the ground, to talk about what we can do to improve the atmosphere.

"It might well mean we start to dress the stadium better, bring more life, more colour to it.

"Does that mean we use up some of the seating area we have to be able to do that? I think that's sometimes a wise move to ensure you concentrate that noise.

"But we'll also be looking at attracting a much younger audience.

"The family zone, now being re-energised under the East Stand, has created a really good atmosphere in there on a match-day, and a real excitement for youngsters who may be coming to their first game.

"We've worked hard on creating that matchday experience, which I think maybe has been missing here since administration.

"These young fans are going to be the ones who will continue their Wigan Athletic journey into other areas of the stadium, so we have to create that affinity to the club from an early age.