Wigan Athletic CEO's gratitude that 'traumatic experience' didn't end in tragedy

The Latics players showed their support for Charlie Wyke at Plymouth last weekend

Wyke was allowed to leave the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital after the fitting of an implantable defibrillator to provide protection to the player on his road to recovery.

The quick-thinking actions of manager Leam Richardson and club doctor Jonathan Tobin stabilised his condition before he was taken to Wigan Infirmary and then Liverpool.

And Brannigan has paid tribute to everyone involved in ensuring a 'traumatic experience for those that witnessed Charlie’s collapse' didn't end in tragedy.

“We are incredibly grateful to the quick thinking and reaction of Leam and the Doc [Dr Jonathan Tobin], as well as the staff and players at the training ground last Monday," he said.

“Clearly it was a traumatic experience for those that witnessed Charlie’s collapse and everyone has rallied together to support one another in the days that have followed.

“As I said last week, the absolute priority for everyone associated with Wigan Athletic is Charlie’s health and wellbeing and we’ll continue to provide support to Charlie and his family.

“We’re looking forward to Charlie’s return to Christopher Park next week - as Leam mentioned at the weekend, Charlie isn’t just an excellent footballer but a really good person that is so popular among his team-mates and the staff here.

“The chairman [Talal Al-Hammad] and I have been able to speak to Charlie on the phone, he’s been watching every minute of our games from hospital and I know he is eager to watch the lads at the DW next week.

“On behalf of everyone at Wigan Athletic, I would like to express our gratitude to the football family for the well wishes we have received on Charlie’s behalf.”