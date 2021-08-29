Wigan Athletic chairman defends 'spending spree'

Talal al Hammad, right, with chief executive Mal Brannigan at the DW Stadium

Latics have signed 12 players this summer, and are expected to add two or three more ahead of Tuesday night's transfer deadline.

But that was inevitable because of the unique - and well-documented - sequence of events that left Latics with only five contracted players at the end of last season.

Indeed, only one player - Stephen Humphrys, from League Two outfit Rochdale - even cost a fee, such has been Latics' careful approach on the rebuild.

But that didn't stop Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley reiterating a familiar message after seeing his side defeated 1-0 at the DW on Saturday.

“When you come to a side that have spent as much money as Wigan have and do that...then there are obviously a lot of positives," he said.

On the back of similar comments from senior figures at Accrington, Bolton and Rotherham - to name just three - enough it seems is enough.

"Unfortunately it has come to our attention that some are claiming our team is only winning due to us buying the best players," tweeted Talal.

"They also claim we have ruined the game of football for other teams that have different budgets. We would like to state this is simply not true.

"A lot of our players were not bought but rather given a fantastic opportunity to play for us.

"The success of our team comes solely down to hard work and dedication from our outstanding team and focused players.

"If it was not for their dedication and devotion to the club we would not be where we are today.

"A special thanks to our manager and assistant managers for all they have achieved in this short period of time."