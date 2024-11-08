Wigan Athletic chairman on plans for Brick Community Stadium ownership switch

Ben Goodburn has spoken on the plans which would see the Brick Community Stadium become a separate entity once again

Ben Goodburn says plans which would see the Brick Community Stadium become its own separate entity alongside Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors under the Mike Danson umbrella will help to 'safeguard' the 'long-term future of both clubs'.

Plans were recently submitted to Companies House which would see the stadium - built by Dave Whelan in 1999 - effectively become a third party alongside both of the town's sporting clubs, in the Danson portfolio.

It's a structure that was in place during the Whelan family's reign, and only changed when the club was placed into administration by IEC in the summer of 2020.

Prior to that, both clubs paid rent to the stadium company, which generated money through that, as well as catering, room hire, but also had to cover the costs of staff and utilities - and operated at a loss.

When the club was bought out of administration the following March by Phoenix 2021 Limited, the stadium became a football club asset.

Some Latics fans have already voiced their concerns about the possible ramifications of 'losing' the stadium as an asset.

However, Goodburn - who is Latics chairman and interim CEO, as well as a member of the Warriors board - insists the move is in the best interests of all parties.

“We are working with the council to safeguard the stadium for the long-term future of both clubs," he told Wigan Today.

"This and various topics will also be discussed in the Fan Advisory Board meetings which have been formed to bring a closer connection between fans and the club.

"Once we are in a position to share the details of this publicly, we will communicate this to our fans."