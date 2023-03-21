Wigan Athletic chairman pledges long-term commitment - and will be flying over shortly

The Latics chairman has spent the last couple of days hosting manager Shaun Maloney and chief executive Mal Brannigan over in Bahrain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maloney's main priority was receiving 'clarity' from the owners regarding the fourth failure to pay the players' wages on time this season.

Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad (right), pictured with club doctor Jonathan Tobin midway through last season

It's also understood the future plans for the club were high on the list of topics to be discussed.

It's a long-term plan that Al Hammad is adamant he will be part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is my second full season as chairman of Wigan Athletic, and this season has not progressed as any of us wanted," he wrote on his Twitter account.

"Mistakes have been made, some of which may take some time to repair, and for this, I apologise.

"But we are working to put things right.

"It is disappointing, but it is not unexpected that the EFL has confirmed that the suspended three-point deduction has been actioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All of our focus is now on rectifying all mistakes made, and to that end, I will be back in Wigan in the coming days.

"I understand that the supporters expect - and deserve - a detailed explanation of the club’s position and our plans for the future.

"Our immediate focus is to resolve the remaining wage issues.

"But as soon as these most pressing issues have been resolved, we will provide a full update for supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I stand by our mantra that ‘actions speak louder than words’, and I expect to be judged on those actions.

"But given how much I know this club means to its community, I also felt it important to try to reassure you that Phoenix21 remains fully committed to Wigan Athletic.