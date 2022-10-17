Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad issues statement on the sectarian abuse directed at James McClean

The winger took to social media over the weekend to criticise the FA and the EFL over their lack of action, stating he has been subjected to offensive chants for the last 10 years, with Saturday’s game against Sunderland just being the latest incident.

Al Hammad has echoed McClean’s comments, and has called for the abuse to be dealt with.

He wrote: "As a club, we are doing everything in our power to stop this from happening, however more importantly as mature adults, this should not be happening.

James McClean (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

"Your behaviour is watched by those younger than you, children, teenagers; the younger generation and is a disgraceful demonstration of how one should behave.

"So much emphasis and effort is put into the younger generation and the prevention in bullying- How can we teach kids to not bully other children as school when adults are doing it themselves.

"Hurting a human emotionally is as equal as hurting them physically; how come physical abuse has consequences but this doesn't?

"More times than not, action is only taken when it's too late, when a person has been hurt either by other ‘adults’ or by themselves after enduring emotional and mental abuse.

"It is shameful and disgusting and needs to stop.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland have also released a statement condemning the chants aimed at McClean on Saturday.

They wrote: “Sunderland AFC has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination.

“The club is committed to providing an inclusive, family-friendly environment at the Stadium of Light and strongly condemns any supporter found to be engaging in any form of discriminatory behaviour.

“Whilst the majority of fans behave impeccably when supporting SAFC, there have been multiple incidents during the 2022-23 season that are unacceptable and have resulted in ejection, stadium bans and criminal investigations.