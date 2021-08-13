Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad on his visit, the fans, his plans... and pies!

Latics correspondent Paul Kendrick meets Talal Al Hammad at the DW Stadium

For so long a mythical being on social media, his interaction from Bahrain with Wiganers helped to draw the line in the sand between the darkest year in the club’s history and the bright, new dawn that lies ahead under Phoenix 2021 Limited.

Having finally arrived here last week – inevitably delayed by the effects of the pandemic – Wigan Athletic’s new chairman appears well on course to meet and be photographed with every single fan before this weekend’s first home game against Rotherham!

Social media has since been awash with him out and about, picking up followers like the Pied Piper of Hamelin, as he gets to know his new surroundings.

A town thousands of miles away from home, that he’d only heard about prior to being part of the consortium that brought its football club back from life support.

Granting his first interview on English soil exclusively to the Wigan Post, Talal says his long wait to come over has been well worth it.

“My first thoughts are that Wigan is a very nice place,” he reflects, from his seat in the boardroom overlooking the playing surface at the DW Stadium.

“And being here has allowed me to feel the town, and the people, have a chat, and help to further plan the future of the club.

Talal Al Hammad at the DW

“Any plans you might have had, you always have to be able to amend if necessary, to fit with the society and the community.

“After meeting everybody here, after seeing the facilities here, we can focus on things other than just football.

“Obviously football is the most important aspect of the club, but we have to consider there are also other important factors as well.

“It’s easy to play when you are somewhere else in the world.

“When you are on the ground, it is slightly different, and I have seen other things I would like to do.”

Having already fallen in love with Latics the club, Talal says Wigan the town has also exceeded his expectations.

In fact, it reminds him of one particular spa German town on the outskirts of the Black Forest!

“The town is different to what I imagined – totally different,” he explained.

“The first thing I noticed is how peaceful it is.

“If you want to just relax, switch off, go for a walk and nobody will bother you, this is a perfect place.

“It’s like a clearing in a forest, I liken it to Baden-Baden, I really like it. It’s a small town but it has a big football club which is obviously at the centre of it.

“This is a real family town, and a real family club.

“When the team loses, everyone remains supportive, they are not attacking people and demanding people get fired.

“I like this, this is what Wigan is all about. And the Wigan fans... I have been delighted to meet them, I will always be delighted to meet them.

“I don’t want to be that type of chairman who sits in his office and closes the door behind me.

“It’s better to sit with the people, and show them that you are real. This is me, this has always been my philosophy.

“If you are doing the right thing, there is nothing to worry about. You can sit with any fan in the stadium and have a chat.

“Only if you are not doing it the right way, maybe it is best to close your door!”

A real party atmosphere is expected at the DW this weekend for the visit of Rotherham – the club’s welcome ‘home’ after almost 18 months of football without fans.

Even though he’ll be the guest of honour, Talal wants nothing more than to slip into the background, and put the club and its fans into the spotlight

“To be honest, Saturday isn’t about me, it’s not about the fans being ‘grateful’ or anything,” he said.

“Obviously three points are important, because the day would not be as special if we do not get the win.

“But the most important thing is we still have a club here, and we are starting a new season with plenty of hope and a strong squad.

“That is the main focus for the day, feeling the love in the stadium for the club.

“I have seen it on the TV lots of times, but this is the first time I will see it inside the stadium.

“I am incredibly proud to be here as the chairman of this great club.

“The fans here are special, you can feel the love here as soon as you become part of it.

“The other day I was walking in the street to buy a coffee, and there was one guy in a car who almost had an accident.

“He shouted ‘Talal’ in the moment, and I had to laugh, it sums up the people in the community.

“I really think we can do great things here. I really don’t see that we ‘saved’ the club. It was meant to be.”

While one of Dave Whelan’s last acts as chairman, before he stepped down, was to get five thousand Leeds fans on strings during an unforgettable pre-match address to the stadium, Talal isn’t promising quite such similar histrionics.

“I’m quite a shy person, I don’t really like the attention,” he said.

“I don’t like interviews, especially on video, I have this phobia where I can’t speak in front of an audience.

“But the fans deserve this day on Saturday after everything that happened. Wigan Athletic almost disappeared forever, and the fans deserve this day to celebrate on Saturday.

“No-one helped them out of the situation apart from inside the town, and they have earned this.

“I know how much damage it did here... it was such a dark period.

“I had a message from one fan saying he was going to kill himself at one point, it was that bad.

“Obviously people are so attached to this club, it’s like a religion to them, and it has so much impact on their everyday lives.

“Thank goodness, within three or four months, the feeling is exactly the opposite.

“Everyone can’t wait for the first home game of the season, and the club is full of life, which is so fantastic to see.”

Despite having only just got here, Talal’s already planning his next visits throughout the course of the season - which will hopefully involve a celebration in May time...

“I will be here for the first part of the season, and maybe return in November, December for a period,” he revealed. “I have already planned to be back in February, and hopefully at the end of the season...which will hopefully be an enjoyable time!”

In the meantime, his social media account will allow him to keep in touch – a branch of communication that wasn’t initially part of the plan.

“That happened by chance,” he said. “My account used to be a private account, and it started from that.

“Originally the plan, after acquiring the club, was to close it.

“But the longer it went on, week after week, the more attached I got – and the Wigan fans. So I think I will keep it now, I enjoy the interaction!”

And to prove he can do no wrong, not only has the man himself sampled the local delicacy... he’s also delivered a thumbs up verdict.

“Yes I have tried a few pies since I have been here,” he smiled.

“I tried minced steak... I didn’t think that was nice.

“But the meat and potato, they were very nice. It’s all part of the Wigan culture... the local food, the experience, and I want to embrace it all.

“There is also a coffee shop called Cafe Rosso (on Wigan Lane), a family owned place, that I love going to.

“They make these scones there that are lovely, packed with cream and jam.

“There are only two tables outside and three inside, perfect for when I just want to go somewhere quiet to relax.