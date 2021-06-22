Wigan Athletic chairman's hands-on approach!

Talal Al Hammad, pictured with Liverpool and Wales legend Ian Rush (Pic: Talal Al Hammad twitter)

The Latics chairman has already become something of a cult hero among supporters for his regular social media postings since the takeover by Phoenix 2021 Limited.

While he’s having to wait to make his first visit to Wigan – because of the Covid restrictions – chief executive Mal Brannigan says his input has been as regular as if he was based over here.

“The communication is extremely frequent,” Brannigan told Wigan Today.

“It’s thought processes, it’s decisions, it’s everything...and it’s much more frequent than once a day.

“But it’s good, because it shows how much the ownership cares about this football club, and that they want what’s right within the appropriate time frame.”

On the chairman’s relationship with the club’s supporters, Brannigan added: “Talal’s already got the respect of the Wigan fanbase, and likewise he has a lot of respect for the fanbase.

“I think everybody is looking forward to Talal coming over to Wigan – even the staff here haven’t met him yet.

“I’m sure Mr Al Jasmi (the club’s owner) will also be over as soon as practically possible, but Bahrain is currently on the red list at the moment due to the restrictions.”