Wigan Athletic: Charlie Wyke 'training well' and moving forward at the speed he wants to
Wigan Athletic’s Charlie Wyke is making positive progress towards his return to competitive action.
The striker, who suffered a cardiac arrest at the club’s training ground back in November, played in the first few games of pre-season, but has not featured yet at the start of the Championship campaign
Wigan manager Leam Richardson states it’s important to take the right steps with Wyke to ensure he comes back at the right time in the correct way.
He said: “Charlie is training, and is training well. Fingers crossed he can stay on the pitch and move forward at the speed that he wants to.
“With all due respect, he wants to train Monday and play week in week out, but it’s important that we do the right things, as we would with any player, even after little niggles and things like that.
“It’s good to see him, he is benefitting from the week’s training, so it’s all positive going forward.”
Richardson also provided injury updates on Ben Amos, Curtis Tilt and Gwion Edwards, and stated whether any of them could be back for Saturday’s game against Birmingham City.
“They are just getting monitored daily really,” he added.
“Obviously they are desperate to be back involved, which is a good thing, but you’re in the hands of the medical team and the player themselves. .
“Ben (Amos) is out training, so we’ll have to see about him, but it’s just a daily thing and we’ll have to see how the next few days turn out to be.”