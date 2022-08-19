Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker, who suffered a cardiac arrest at the club’s training ground back in November, played in the first few games of pre-season, but has not featured yet at the start of the Championship campaign

Wigan manager Leam Richardson states it’s important to take the right steps with Wyke to ensure he comes back at the right time in the correct way.

He said: “Charlie is training, and is training well. Fingers crossed he can stay on the pitch and move forward at the speed that he wants to.

Charlie Wyke is benefitting from training at the moment (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

“With all due respect, he wants to train Monday and play week in week out, but it’s important that we do the right things, as we would with any player, even after little niggles and things like that.

“It’s good to see him, he is benefitting from the week’s training, so it’s all positive going forward.”

Richardson also provided injury updates on Ben Amos, Curtis Tilt and Gwion Edwards, and stated whether any of them could be back for Saturday’s game against Birmingham City.

“They are just getting monitored daily really,” he added.

“Obviously they are desperate to be back involved, which is a good thing, but you’re in the hands of the medical team and the player themselves. .