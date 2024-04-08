Wigan Athletic chief addresses 'on the beach' claims following dip in results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latics have struggled to get going following the last international break of the campaign, failing to beat a trio of teams fighting for their lives at the bottom in Burton, Cambridge and Port Vale.

Prior to that run, Latics signed off for the international break with a 1-0 victory over play-off chasing Blackpool, which took them to the traditional safety mark of 50 points.

Shaun Maloney does not believe any of his players are already 'on the beach' now Latics have secured their spot in League One

The last three performances - and failure to beat sides in the relegation mire - has led to some supporters questioning whether a number of the players have put their cues back in the rack with a month of the campaign still to go.

Maloney, though, is adamant that is not the case.

When asked whether there was any truth in the 'on the beach' claim, Maloney said: "No, I don't think that's fair...I certainly don't get the feeling they have checked out.

"But I do understand their situation...we've got seven players on loan, seven out of contract this summer. That's 14 players that, in three weeks' time, might be looking at a different club.

"I totally get that, and I have to be aware of that, and respect it. The situation is what it is, but I have to find ways of really motivating them and keeping their minds on the job in hand.

"I want to win games, I don't want to finish the season like I felt in the Burton game, when I could see we were drifting. I didn't see that at Cambridge - even though we lost the game - and I certainly didn't feel that against Port Vale.

"I shook the hands of all of my players at the end, and they'd given me everything they had. At times we could have made better decisions in the final third, made more team-orientated decisions.

"But in terms of effort, I can't complain, and as long as they give me that effort in the last four games - whether we win or lose them all - I think that's the least we can ask for.