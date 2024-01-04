Wigan Athletic chief aiming for repeat of 'best performance I've felt part of' against Manchester United

Shaun Maloney is aiming for a repeat of 'the best performance I've felt part of within a team' when Wigan Athletic host Manchester United in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Shaun Maloney scored the goal when Latics recorded their only victory over Manchester United in 2012

Almost 12 years have passed since Latics recorded their only victory over United in 19 attempts - 18 of which were won by the Old Trafford outfit.

Maloney scored the only goal - a magnificent curling effort into the top corner of David de Gea's net - to secure one of the most famous victories in Latics' history towards the end of the 2011/12 campaign.

Not only was it a crucial three points in Latics' fight against the drop, it also delivered a fatal blow to United's hopes of winning the Premier League title.

And Maloney admits he will remember the night as long as he lives.

"That was also a big moment for our club at that time, we needed the win ourselves," he said.

"The brilliant thing about the environment and the style of play Roberto (Martinez) created, was the feeling we could match and beat anybody at our best.

"That first half against Manchester United was probably, in my opinion, the best performance I've felt part of within a team, playing against one of the elite.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson looks on as Wigan manager Roberto Martínez gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the DW Stadium on April 11, 2012 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"Roberto created that feeling, and when we got it right, we felt we could beat any team. Particularly on that night, we produced an incredible performance that will live long in the memory."

The Scot is well aware Latics have secured the tie almost every other club in the draw would have wanted in the third-round draw.

"I'm really, really happy with the draw," he said. "As soon as we saw Manchester United come out, everyone at the club was delighted.

"It brings back so many happy memories of when we were in the Premier League, and we got to play these teams on a regular basis.

"And it's amazing for the players, who have worked very hard to get where they have.

"York (in round two) was a very difficult game, the conditions were hard, Exeter away (in round one) prior to that was the same, and they deserve the chance to play against one of the most historic clubs in the world."

The tie holds even more sway for Maloney - a self-confessed United nut, who used to travel down on the coach from Aberdeen to Old Trafford more than three decades ago.

"I grew up a Celtic fan, and I'll always be that," explained Maloney, who was born in Malaysia because of his dad's job, but raised in Aberdeen before joining Celtic as a schoolboy apprentice.

"But at the same time, because of where I'm from, Aberdeen, with Sir Alex Ferguson going down to Manchester United...you always had a second team as a kid, and they were mine.

"It's a club I travelled down as a kid to watch, at the start of the 1990s, at a time where they were just beginning to become incredibly successful again.

"So this game will be a great test, but also a great privilege to be a manager against a club that means so much to me."

Maloney is also hoping former United boss Ferguson - a hero of his to this day - will be in attendance at the DW on the night.

"Sir Alex did a great job at Aberdeen, and there's a statue of him outside the stadium, and deservedly so," he added.

"We talk about the job he did at Manchester United, but what he did at Aberdeen...to win a European trophy is almost unbelievable.

"He's a God up there, and that has stuck with me through the years. I've been lucky enough to have been in his company a few times, and he's always been very generous with his time, and his advice.