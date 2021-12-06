Wigan Athletic chief backs Paul Cook to get straight back in

Paul Cook with Leam Richardson last year

Cook was 'relieved of his duties' at Portman Road on Saturday - a week before he was due to return to the DW Stadium to face Latics - following a disappointing nine-month spell in charge.

The final straw was a 0-0 home draw against League Two outfit Barrow in the second round of the FA Cup at the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, Richardson - who was also Cook's No.2 at Portsmouth and Chesterfield - feels it's the wrong decision.

"I have to say I was surprised, as well as being absolutely devastated and gutted for him on a personal level," said the Latics boss.

"Nobody needs me to tell Ipswich fans or indeed anybody else in the footballing world the calibre of the man's CV.

"For me, he's a Premier League/Championship manager, and it is surprising what's happened.

"Clubs are looking to get out of divisions, and they'll be looking for the likes of Paul Cook who can do that.

"He'll be fine - he's very experienced, he's very robust, he's very thorough, and he's very thoughtful.

"I'm sure he'll already be looking for his next challenge - probably this morning - and everyone knows I wish him well."

Town captain - and ex-Latics skipper - Sam Morsy was quick to take to social media to offer a similar message.

“Gutted for the manager, great manager and great man, brought us all to the club and we haven’t been good enough for him," he tweeted.

“We must take responsibility now and move forward.”