Steven Sessegnon has remained a positive presence at the training ground despite being transfer listed

Ryan Lowe is refusing to draw a line under the Wigan Athletic career of Steven Sessegnon, who came in from the cold to feature at Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old, who joined Latics from Fulham two years ago, was transfer listed by Lowe at the end of last season.

After not featuring for the first team since the home defeat to Birmingham City on January 4, Sessegnon's days at the club looked numbered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe admitted the player did not fit into the way he wants Latics to play, although he spoke at length about Sessegnon's positive attitude and application in training.

Having stayed behind for the club's recent training camp in Spain, Sessegnon was a surprise name on the team sheet for Saturday's friendly at Accrington.

He came on for James Carragher in the second half at Wham Stadium, and didn't look out of place in unfamiliar territory on the right of three centre-backs.

And Lowe admits Sessegnon's performance - as well as the mini injury crisis in the group at present - means he could be given the chance to stake a fresh claim for regular involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sess has been a little bit unfortunate," said Lowe. "But what I will say about him - and I've said it before - is his attitude and application has been spot on.

"He played for an hour in the Under-21s the other day, which was always the aim, because he's catching up.

"In training he's looked good, he's a bright spark, his communication skills are first class...everything about the kid is brilliant.

"We've put him in the back three at Accrington to have a look at him. Is it his preferred position? Probably not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a full-back by trade, but if he continues to perform like that, there's no reason why he can't do a job in the team for us.

"I know he's been made available, but he gives you so much in terms of experience, leadership, organisation, quality on and off the ball.

"Sess is a fantastic pro and a fantastic lad. Unfortunately he's a full-back by trade rather than a wide centre-back. But if he can perform like that...then who knows?

"We're not kicking Sess out of the door by any stretch of the imagination. We've had discussions with him and his agent about trying to find something for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But if there's nothing there, he stays with us, it's as simple as that, and he'd be great to have around the place because of the attitude and application he shows."

Sessegnon was a regular in the side during his first year at Wigan under Shaun Maloney, making 29 appearances in all competitions, and scoring a ‘worldie’ of a goal in the FA Cup at Exeter City.

However, his second season saw him struggle with injury and fitness issues, and he was restricted to only 15 outings.

Sessegnon’s campaign was summed up in the defeat at Birmingham last August, when he was forced off the field through injury with Latics a goal up, only for the visitors – who had to finish the game with 10 men, having made all their substitutions – to concede two late goals.

He has 12 months remaining on his contract.