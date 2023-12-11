Wigan Athletic chief calls for unity as Manchester United tickets go on sale

Shaun Maloney says he 'understands both sides' of Wigan Athletic's decision to hand over the East Stand to Manchester United fans for next month's FA Cup third-round tie.

Shaun Maloney has the small matter of an FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United to look forward to in the New Year

Tickets for the showpiece fixture went on sale on Monday morning, amid a backdrop of fan fury over the ticketing arrangements.

With many Latics fans unhappy at having to give up their regular seats to maximise the revenue potential of an extended away end, some had even threatened to boycott the fixture.

Leaving Maloney full of sympathy, but also well aware of the financial ramifications for a club that not too long ago faced the real possibility of extinction – and is still functioning without a recognised board of directors.

"It is tough for the chairman (Ben Goodburn), who's also doing the job of interim CEO, and he has to make decisions like this," said the Latics boss.

"So we have to understand that, but at the same time I know how difficult this is for the fans.

"There are thousands of fans who sit in that (East) stand, I go over and clap them every home game, whether we win or lose.

"It’s tough...it’s very tough...but I'm also aware of the finances involved. I know what this game means for the club and for the town, and I understand how much the club is trying to monetise the game as best we can.

"I've actually got no doubt that, once the game comes round, the supporters will be 100 per cent behind us, as they always are really.

"I look back to some of the difficult afternoons this year...Stevenage, Bristol Rovers, I could go through all of the games where we've been beaten. But when I and the players go over to clap them, they've always been very supportive and very appreciative, even during the toughest moments.

"So I genuinely hope the fans are okay too."

When asked whether he'd been involved in the decision-making process, Maloney continued: "No, I wasn't consulted, that's not part of my job remit.

"I only really spoke to the chairman once the news had been released, and I know the fans found it very difficult news to take.

"Look, I understand both sides, especially having seen first hand what went on over the summer. I am so much more aware about the finances of the club now, and I know what a difficult decision it would have been to come to.

"Our fans have been incredibly supportive during some of the hardest times a club can go through. On this one, I hope the good feeling that exists between the fans and the club can be maintained. But it’s a tough one, I know that.”

On the rumoured possibility of a boycott, Maloney added: "I'm not really on social media and things like that, so I haven't seen too much of the reaction there.

"Hopefully as we get closer to the match, and the fans understand why the club has done this, we can keep that good feeling that exists here.

"That's been the case since the ownership group took over in June, and I hope that is there when the game comes round.