McManaman has been rolling back the years after winning a 12-month deal last summer - to kick-off his third stint at the DW Stadium.

His introduction off the bench helped Latics recover from a disappointing first half against Cheltenham to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Callum McManaman was impressive off the bench against Cheltenham at the weekend

And Maloney - a former team-mate of McManaman a decade ago - spoke again about the influence - on and off the field - of the Liverpudlian.

"Cal's been brilliant, and he brings a mentality with him as well," said the Latics boss. "In one-v-ones, he's unbelievable, and he's not scared to leave a tackle in on someone.

"I hope more of our young players take that from him, because we've got some super talented young players here, but there is another side to the game as well.

"There's a reason why Callum played at such a high level, and he has that other side of how we want to play that is so important.

"I speak a lot about bringing back the DNA in terms of what we do with the ball.

"But there has to be an understanding of the other side to football, and I love that just as much.