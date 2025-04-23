Ryan Lowe wants his side to finish the season with a bang

Ryan Lowe insists there'll be no let-up now Wigan Athletic have secured their League One status with three games to spare.

Back-to-back wins over Easter took Latics up to 53 points with nine still available.

And while some managers might be tempted to have a look at fringe and youth players in effectively three dead rubbers, Lowe is adamant there is plenty still to play for.

"The aim is just to pick up as many points as we can," he said. "I've set the lads a small challenge of trying to win as many games as we can, and keep climbing the table as much as we can.

"We've got three good games to finish with, but it's about what we do in a Wigan Athletic shirt that matters."

Having named the same team three games running, Lowe is not about to shuffle his pack now.

"I want us to finish as high as we can this year, and I'm not just going to give opportunities to players who don't deserve it," he said.

"In terms of the youth players, I've not seen a lot of the Under-21s or the youth team, they train at different times to us, but we have had a few of the Under-21s with us last week.

"They did a session with us, and it was nice to get to know a few of them...seeing them training at our intensity is different to watching them in their own environment

"But I have a squad of 21/22 players, players on the verge of coming back from injury who may be available for selection, so anyone who plays had got to earn it.

"And I've told them that since day one...earn the right to be in those 13/14 who get to go on the pitch.

"The ones who play have earned it, and I won't just give out opportunities for the sake of it. Having said that, if I feel there's an opportunity to look at someone, I will do so."

As well as league position, Lowe is also well aware there are several players out of contract this summer who are trying to win new deals.

"I've said this before, but when a new manager comes through the door, everyone is virtually on trial," he said.

"And what I've seen from this group is that every single player's attitude and application has been different class.

"Sometimes you need a little bit more than that, whether that's in training or in a game, so I do need to have another look at some players.

"There are a few out of contract this summer, there's loan lads who are going back to their parent clubs, there's lads who need to show me what they're about."

The out-of-contract players include goalkeeper Tom Watson, defender Luke Robinson, midfielder Scott Smith and winger Callum McManaman, while the likes of Ollie Norburn (Blackpool), Owen Dale, Will Goodson (both Oxford United), Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest) will all return to their parent clubs after loan spells of varying success.