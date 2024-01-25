Callum Lang will continue to train but not be available selection as his future is resolved

The 25-year-old looks set to leave Latics before next week's transfer deadline, after a frustrating few months where he's struggled for form and goals.

Maloney says - while he would love to keep hold of him - Lang will be allowed to leave, subject to the right offer being received.

League One pacesetters Portsmouth have already registered an interest, with ex-Latics chief Leam Richardson's recent arrival at Championship strugglers Rotherham meaning a move to South Yorkshire could appeal.

In the meantime, Maloney will not consider Lang for selection - but says his attitude on the training ground has remained second to none.

"Nothing's changed since the other night (when Wigan Today first revealed Lang's transfer request)," said the Latics boss.

"Callum trained again this morning (Thursday) with the full group, and it was a very good session.

"He trained exactly the same as he has every day for the 12 months since I've been here, and I wouldn't expect anything different.

"His attitude's remained the same, he recovered from his calf knock, got straight back onto the training ground, and has been the normal Callum Lang he always has been.

"Let's see how that situation develops in the next week or so, but I will continue to treat him extremely well, as well, as I would any of the other players.

"Since I've been here, he's probably played more minutes than most if not any of the other players.

"I think that tells you what I think of him as a player.

"And I made him vice-captain at the start of the season, which tells you what I think of him as a person.

"I'm a huge fan of his, but I also respect his decision and have no problem with it.

"If Callum is still here when the window closes, I will be absolutely delighted.