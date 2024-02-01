Shaun Maloney always expected a quiet deadline day at Wigan Athletic

The Latics boss has said all month there would be minimal movement at the DW Stadium during January.

On Wednesday, he swooped for QPR forward Charlie Kelman on loan for the rest of the season.

Kelman joined defenders Luke Chambers (Liverpool) and Charlie Goode (Brentford) who have also joined on similar loan deals.

The big outgoing has been vice-captain Callum Lang, who joined League One leaders Portsmouth on Monday morning for a significant undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Midfielder James Balagizi (Liverpool) and defender Omar Rekik (Arsenal) have returned to their parent clubs, while there have been a number of youngsters loaned out including defender James Carragher (Inverness), midfielder Joe Adams (Morecambe), defender Ethan Mitchell (Fylde) and midfielder Harry McHugh (Ayr).

But Maloney does not feel the need to delve further into the market ahead of the second half of the campaign.

“I don’t think we will be signing anyone,” he said. “We did our work yesterday with Charlie, we won’t be going for anybody else.

"I am quite happy with the squad as it is.

"If there are any movements, it’ll be outgoings rather than incomings."

The transfer window ‘slams shut’ at 11pm on Thursday night.

Latics have traditionally been one of the busiest clubs on deadline day over the years.