Baba Adeeko was in fine form for Latics at Wrexham before being cut down by a hamstring injury

Shaun Maloney has revealed a double blow injury blow may lead to a major January transfer rethink at Wigan Athletic.

The Latics boss was already expected to be a major player in the mid-season window anyway, with several irons in the fire regarding possible arrivals.

One of the few positions he wasn't going to look at was central midfield.

However, with Baba Adeeko pulling up lame in the first half at Wrexham on Sunday with a hamstring problem, on the back of Matt Smith's early withdrawal at Rotherham on Boxing Day with the same ailment - in addition to Tyrese Francois being ruled out for most of the season already - Maloney admits his hand may be forced.

When asked about possible January arrivals in midfield, Maloney said: "We hadn't looked at January following Matt's injury, I was quite happy as Kai (Payne) and Harry (McHugh) are next up.

"But I will wait for Baba's prognosis before making a decision on that one...but we do look a little bit light in the midfield area.

"It is really bad timing for him as he has been in brilliant form."

On Smith's prognosis, Maloney added: “Matt’s turned out to be a really bad injury.

"It’s a tough one for him. We will be looking at March time before we see him again."

Winger Dion Rankine is another who'll be lucky to play again this season after being crocked against Leyton Orient a fortnight ago.

However, on the flip side, on-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers is expected back by the end of February - despite initial fears he may have played his last game for Latics.