Latics head south aiming to bounce back after their weekend reversal to Exeter on home soil.

But it will be far from easy, with Oxford well in the hunt for a play-off place – and smarting from defeat at the DW earlier in the campaign.

Shaun Maloney will again shuffle his pack at Oxford

"It will be a completely different game, especially with the manager on that day (Liam Manning) now at Bristol City," said Maloney.

"I went to watch them against Reading, they still like to play, and they've got some really good players.

"They're a good side and that game will be as difficult as any game we could face.

"When they're at their best, they can beat anyone, and I want to see from us what I saw at Peterborough and in the second half against Exeter."

With the games coming thick and fast, Maloney - who made five substitutions at the weekend, including three at the break - is expected to again ring the changes to maintain freshness in the side.

"I've told the group I want to use everyone over the next few weeks," he said. "Whoever is in form, whoever is training well, will get a chance.

"The lads who came on against Exeter all played well, so they have put themselves in contention for more involvement.

"But it's also tough for those who came off at half-time, because they've all been brilliant for me this season.

"Baba (Adeeko) has been incredible, Sean (Clare) came straight into the team with no pre-season, and Josh (Magennis) has led by example.

"Those boys are all fine, it's just sometimes you have to make those decisions during a game."

Liam Shaw is unlikely to feature, although fellow midfielder Matt Smith is back after suspension.

"Liam wasn't close to playing against Exeter, and I don't foresee that will change for Tuesday," added the Latics boss.

"He's not been able to train, but we have Matt Smith back which will be a big plus for us.

"In games like Exeter, he just knows when to play the ball forward and he can dictate the play for us.