Wigan Athletic chief explains Ryan Nyambe absence

Darikwa had been sidelined since last month's home defeat to Burnley with a dislocated shoulder.

However, he made a welcome return to the starting XI against the Royals on Saturday.

The absence of Nyambe - who had been playing well - from even the bench raised eyebrows when the team sheets were released.

Tendayi Darikwa returned for Latics against Reading

And Richardson has revealed the reason behind his omission.

"You can see the levels required in the Championship, and the recent games took it out of Ryan," said the Latics boss.

"He's been feeling a couple of things, but thankfully we had Tendayi back in contention.

"Having been back training for a couple of things, you don't even need to ask if he's ready to go back in, you know what the answer will be.

"Fingers crossed there's no issue with Ryan.

"You like players to be open and honest and transparent with the group, rather than themselves.

"He felt he was just a little bit below the physical levels he needed to be at to perform today.

"Credit to him for the honesty and the transparency with that, but thankfully we had Tendayi ready to step in.

"You're always mindful and fearful aren't you, when you have a certain injury like he had, but he came through fine as we expected he would."

Richardson also explained the thought process behind restoring Ben Amos to the goalkeeping position after a back spasm, despite Jamie Jones' brilliant display at Huddersfield in midweek.

"It's just competition for places, and having two very good goalkeepers," he added.

"And I have to say they're both top professionals, both Ben and Jamie.

"We just felt Ben only had a little niggle, and hadn't 'lost' his shirt, if that makes sense.

"I've worked with Jamie for many years, and I've made that decision for him.

"There's nothing more complex to it than that.