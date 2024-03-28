Wigan Athletic chief has message for Sam Tickle and Thelo Aasgaard after international exploits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickle became only the second product of the Latics Academy to represent England Under-21s while still at the club when he kept a clean sheet against Luxembourg in midweek.

Joining Leighton Baines on the pedestal is some feat for the youngster who only made his league debut in the final day of last term.

But his manager is adamant there is plenty more to come.

Shaun Maloney waxed lyrical about Sam Tickle and Thelo Aasgaard following their exploits on the international stage this week

"It was an amazing night for Sam and the club," said Maloney. "Watching him represent England at Under-21 level, and understanding where he's come from in the last 12 months or so especially..to see him stand there singing the national anthem was a proud moment for him, his family and the club.

"Look, England have such a talented squad, and it was such a dominant game for Sam to play in. But it's a different type of game, where your concentration levels have to be so high, which was obviously the case with his late saves.

"In terms of the history of the club, Leighton Baines was a brilliant player, and he reached an even higher level at Everton.

"For Sam to be in that category is a brilliant achievement, and it's also a big deal for the league we're in...to have someone from League One representing England Under-21s, it's great for everyone.

But as I said to him on the night and again in the morning...there has to be a lot more to come, and it's back to work already."

Tickle was one of several Latics players to make their presence felt on the international stage, with Thelo Aasgaard scoring a late goal for Norway Under-21s in their 4-0 victory over San Marino.

"Thelo had a big chance before his goal, with a header, which was a brilliant header that caught the junction of the post and bar," said the Latics boss.

"And we do feel the same way about Thelo's rise as we do about Sam's.

"I know he's been at the club for a long time, but I'd say this season - and especially the last few months - it's been the first time he's been such an important player for us, and felt that pressure of being so.

"Norway Under-21s are a really talented group, I know a little bit about them, and for him to push himself into that group - and to score - shows you where he is as a player. He's made massive improvements in terms of the effect he has on games.

"We know how good he is on the ball, now he's a threat in the box, and you can tell he's got a taste of scoring. Scott Smith scored the goal against Blackpool, but Thelo almost beat him to it.

"And if he keeps affecting games as he is, it's brilliant for our club.