Wigan Athletic chief lifts lid on 'crazy story' that led to trialist earning first-team shot!
Chapman featured in both the 0-0 draw at Chorley on Friday and the 4-0 victory at Fylde on Saturday afternoon.
If any Latics fans were wondering who he is, and where he's come from, it's little wonder, with Maloney revealing exactly how the former Oldham Athletic junior appeared from nowhere.
"It's a crazy story really," he said. "I watched our Under-21s play a game on Tuesday at our training ground, and they have maybe four or five trialists themselves.
"But Llyton stood out really, the attitude he showed and the quality he had when he had the ball, the desire to actually cover big distances…
"Yeah, so he was an Under-21 trialist, and I saw enough in that game to think that we probably needed him in these two games.
"I know we're really light in terms of numbers, but for an Under-21s trialist, to produce a performance like that, yeah it's very good for him."
When asked whether Chapman had done enough to earn himself a deal, Maloney hinted the decision may lie with others.
"I've no idea, I don't normally bring trialists into the first team," he added. "He came in as an Under-21 trialist, so it's probably going to be up to the reserves to make that decision.
"But I thought he's been brilliant, so he's certainly not done himself any harm."
