Callum McManaman and Steven Sessegnon are both considering their futures at the moment

Wigan Athletic icon Callum McManaman is considering his future after being offered new terms for next season.

The 34-year-old is one of three out-of-contract players - fellow Academy products Harry McHugh and Matthew Corran being the others - to remain in discussions with the club regarding extensions.

It has already been confirmed that Scott Smith and Andy Lonergan will be moving on to pastures new.

The other major talking point from Latics' annual retained list was Steven Sessegnon being made available for transfer.

Sessegnon has triggered a 12-month extension based on appearances, although he hasn't played since the defeat to Birmingham City on January 4.

"I would like to place on record my appreciation for the efforts and commitment of all those leaving the club this summer and wish them well in their future careers," said head coach Ryan Lowe.

"It is always a difficult part of the job to say goodbye to players, especially on the back of a campaign, where they've all worn the shirt with pride and given everything. However, it's a new era at the football club, and we're all very excited about what the future holds at the Brick Community Stadium.

"The hard work is already well underway for the 2025/26 season, and we're hoping we can enjoy a successful campaign and make our supporters immensely proud."

Shortly before the end of the campaign, Lowe spoke with Wigan Today, where he spoke about Sessegnon's continued absence from the first-team picture, despite not being injured.

"Sess has been in and around every day, he's rained brilliantly every day, his attitude and application has been spot on," said Lowe.

"When I came in, he was just coming back from an injury, and there was a bit of protection going on there. He's trained well, but he's just found himself behind lads who are ahead of him, but still out of the fold."

Lowe then hinted Sessegnon's future may lie elsewhere, ahead of the announcement.

"I'd like to sit down with players who I feel might not have a future here, and that means some who might still be under contract as well as those who aren't," he said. "It's just the fact of the matter that we don't want players around who aren't going to contribute, we want players around who are going to.

"That's not down to them or me, it's just how it works in terms of different styles, different formations, different demands. I know Sess triggered an extra 12 months before I came into the building, but it is something that will be discussed.

"And there might be players who come to me who say 'gaffer, I don't think I'm going to play as many games here as I'd like, is there any chance we can look at a loan or an agreement?' And of course I am always open to different situations, because one thing I do know, we have to recruit a lot better than we have recruited.

"And that's no disrespect to the lads who are here in the building, but we have had a lot of injuries in there as well, which we're going to look at as well. We want players who are going to be fit and available for not just three, four, five, six games, but for 43, 44, 45, 46 games.”

Contracted players for 2025/2026: Sam Tickle, Jon Mellish, Will Aimson, Jason Kerr, James Carragher, Toby Sibbick, Josh Robinson, Jensen Weir, Dion Rankine, Matt Smith, Jonny Smith, Baba Adeeko, Kai Payne, Ronan Darcy, Tyrese Francois, Chris Sze, Maleace Asamoah Jnr, Joseph Hungbo

Option year triggered: Tom Watson, Luke Robinson, Joe Adams

Discussions are ongoing in relation to an extended registration: Matthew Corran, Callum McManaman, Harry McHugh

Out of contract and leaving the football club: Scott Smith, Andy Lonergan

Made available for transfer: Steven Sessegnon

Loanees returning to parent club: Luke Chambers, Ollie Norburn, Owen Dale, Will Goodwin, Silko Thomas, Dale Taylor

U21s

Contracted players for 2025/26: Llyton Chapman, Jack Rogers, Leo Graham, Tobias Brenan, K’Marni Miller, Callum Jones, Matteo Spinelli

Out of contract and leaving the football club: Jack Bates, Finn O’Boyle, Jack Reilly

U18s (Second Years)

Offered a professional contract: Jake Spaven, Sam Bolland, Christy Edwards, James Knott, Charley McKee, Alex Hughes, Harrison Rimmer, Cole Simms, Reece Greenhalgh

Previously offered a professional contract and accepted: Harrison Bettoni, Elijah Igiehon

Out of contract and leaving the club: Oscar Harris, Lewis Wilson, Oliver Fairhurst, Alastair Clifford