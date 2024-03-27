Wigan Athletic chief makes admission regarding out-of-contract stars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latics have several high-profile players who are in the last few months of their current deals, including Stephen Humphrys, Jordan Jones, Jason Kerr, Callum McManaman and skipper Josh Magennis.

While most if not all would ideally have been already tied to new contracts, Maloney has been unable to do so, because the budget for next term - among other things - has not yet been decided.

Callum McManaman, Jordan Jones, Josh Magennis, Jason Kerr and Stephen Humphrys are all out of contract this summer

The Latics boss has been spending the international break seeking assurances from new owner Mike Danson and chairman Ben Goodman as to how the landscape will look beyond this summer.

In the meantime, he is having to be 'really honest' with the players - who he accepts will be wanting assurances about their future as soon as possible.

"Look I know the players' situation, and they probably want to know definitely, certainly in terms of the senior ones...Jordan, Josh, Cal Mac, Jason, Humps," said Maloney.

"I have spoken to them, and it's just about being honest with them. We don't know specific things yet regarding the budget...what we can offer and what we can't offer...and I just want to be really honest with them about that.

"I really appreciate the work they're doing, and then probably going into April we'll be able to sit down and be even clearer about what we can do, or whether our paths will go in a different direction.

"For now I'm really enjoying what the senior boys are doing...I appreciate their patience, and also the work that they're doing. But I'll need a few more weeks before I'm able to give them any sort of answer on that.

"And that's not just them, we've got seven players on loan as well as the seven out of contract.

"Trying to manage that...as long as I'm just really honest with the players, they'll give me everything, and I'll try to do everything I can to provide some clarity."

