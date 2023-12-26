Wigan Athletic chief makes brutally honest admission after Derby defeat

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney took full responsibility for the disappointing first half that paved the way for Derby County's victory at the DW.

Shaun Maloney fielded seven Academy graduates against Derby

Due to injuries, illness and unavailability, Maloney's starting XI featured SEVEN Academy graduates - with an average age between them of just over 21.

And an experienced Rams outfit underpinned their promotion credentials in a one-sided opening period.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only a string of fine saves from Sam Tickle kept the score down, although even he was unable to do anything to stop Curtis Nelson heading what proved to be the winner.

Maloney made a double change at the break, sending on the more experienced Callum McManaman and Jonny Smith, which led to a second half that was far more even.

As it was, Latics were unable to break through a determined Derby defence, firing a blank for the third time in a four-match sequence that has returned only a single point.

And Maloney was quick to absolve his players of any blame for what occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, it kind of felt like two performances in one game, one in each half," he assessed. "But I can't be too critical of the players in that first half, I have to take that one.

"I think I was over-reliant on too many young players in that first half. Those young players have been brilliant for me and this football club since I've been here, and they'll definitely come again, that's for sure.

"I think I just asked a little bit too much of them today, but that's a decision I felt I had to make.

"Derby are a really good side, good squad, very experienced, a match for anyone at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Normally when you're bringing young players in, you're wanting to drip them in, when the team is in good form.

"But today, I was asking too much with so many of them in the starting side.

"In the second half - apart from the first five minutes, when they had a couple of chances - I felt it was much better.

"It felt like we went toe to toe with Derby, and there wasn't much between the two teams in the second half."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already lacking several players through injury, Maloney lost Jordan Jones to illness, while Charlie Wyke was absent due to his wife going into labour.

"Jordan pulled out on the day of the game, and Charlie has an amazing family moment going on," added Maloney.

"But I'm sure every manager in the country could point to things like this, we’re not going to complain.

“Everyone is in the same boat and we'll just get on with it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics were at least boosted by the return of playmaker Thelo Aasgaard after almost two months out with an ankle problem.

The Norway Under-21 international had only been expected back in the middle of next month.